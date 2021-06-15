On June 9, 2021 while is the arms of his mother Brittany Shown, Kristopher Liam Bruce earned his angel wings. He was born August 25, 2011. Kris faced an aggressive brain tumor with a resilience and fortitude that inspired all who knew him.
Kris leaves to mourn his passing, his mother, Brittany Shown; his father Kenny Bruce; brothers, Ricky O’Connor, Kyler Bruce, Hudson; sisters, Trinity O’Connor, Brooklyn Seaburg, and Haley Myers; maternal grandmother and grandfather, Nikki Hurst and D avid Sauce, also maternal grandfather, Floyd Ted Shown, Jr. and grandmother Kathy Shown. Surviving uncles, Tim Shown, Joseph Shown; Tyler Shown, and Alex Rodriguez. Surviving aunts, Tabitha Rodriguez, Tara Chrapliwy, and Julia Harris Shown. Surviving cousins, Analynne and Arabella Rodriguez, Ellie Chrapliwy, Kailey Thompson; extended family Gretchen, Nick, Emily and Tammy Seaburg; great grandparents, Ted and Sandra Shown.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Rose Funeral & Cremation — Broadway. Funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor Scott Childs officiating. Interment will be private. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosefuneraltn.com