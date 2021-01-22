Krystal Osborne, 35, of Greeneville, passed away Jan. 15 at Vanderbilt Medical.
Krystal was a loving mother, daughter and friend to all who knew her.
She is survived by one daughter: Leyla Garland; one son: Charlie Lane; her parents: Raul and Deborah Alcantara; loved by four brothers and three sisters; several nieces and nephews; many close friends; and special aunts and an uncle: Lavine, Karla and James.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Jim and Ella Laws.
Visitation will be from 1-7 p.m. Friday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown.
Family and friends are requested to meet at Gethsemane Cemetery at 12:45 p.m. Saturday for the 1 p.m. graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.