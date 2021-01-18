Krystal Osborne (Died: Jan. 16, 2021) Jan 18, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Krystal Osborne, 34, of the South Greene community, passed away Saturday at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.Arrangements will be announced by Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now James W. 'Jimbo' Charles (Died: Jan. 1, 2021) Jon Coulston (Died: Jan. 9 2021) Sonny Wayne Marsh (Died: Jan. 13, 2021) State Offers Interactive Tools For Vaccine Eligibility, Status COVID-19 Vaccinations Begin For Those Over 75 Years Old Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.