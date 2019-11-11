Kyle Swinney, 85, of Afton, passed away at his home Sunday.
He attended Oak Gove Free Will Baptist Church.
Mr. Swinney was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was stationed in Denver Colorado.
He retired from Weavexx.
Kyle is survived by his wife: Mary Jane “Janie” Swinney; two sons and daughter-in-laws: Randy and Katie Swinney of Afton, and Robby and Tammy Swinney of Clear Springs; one daughter: Lisa Swinney Willis of Chuckey; three grandsons: Cody and Emily Swinney, Cory Swinney and his fiancée, Jamy Shelton, and Jamey Willis; four great-grandchildren: Tristan Swinney, Cara Swinney, Jimmy Willis and Alyssa Willis; one brother: Billy Swinney of Bulls Gap; and several nieces and nephews.
Kyle was preceded in death by his parents: Luther and Minne Swinney; brothers: Gene Swinney and John Swinney; and a sister: Francis Gibson.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Monday and Wednesday from noon until 2 p.m. at the Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, Afton Chapel. The funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel with the Rev. Billy Gragg officiating.
Interment will be at Oak Grove Cemetery in Tusculum with the Greene County Honor Guard and the Tennessee National Guard conducting Military Honors.
Pallbearers will be Cody Swinney, Cory Swinney, Jamey Willis, Joe Swinney, David Hendry and Mike Hendry.