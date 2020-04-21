Lana “Darlene” Fillers, 53, of Chuckey went to be with her heavenly father Sunday while at her home surrounded by family.
2 Timothy 4:7-8 “I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth, there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing.
She was a loving wife, mother, Neenie, daughter, sister and friend.
She is survived by her loving husband of 31 years: James Fillers; a daughter and son-in-law: Chelsea and Derek Sams; a very special granddaughter: Campbell Sams, whom she loved and adored; her mother: Maxine Rader; her mother-in-law and father-in-law: Carol and Clifford Fillers; three brothers and their wives: Jeff and Dawn Rader, Eddie and Stephanie Rader, and Chris Rader; one sister and her husband: Cindy and Brent King; a brother-in-law: Brian Fillers; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins; and special friends: Ronnie and Jan Broyles, Karen Sams, Tammy McGinnis and Sylvia Reynolds.
She was preceded in death by her father: Charles Rader; her grandparents: Alvin and EllaMae Fillers, and Bill and Mary Belle Rader; a brother-in-law: Stacey Fillers; and several aunts and uncles.
The family expressed a special thank you to Dr. Martin Tran of East Tennessee Medical Associates for his years of compassionate care.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Rader, Eddie Rader, Chris Rader, Derek Sams, Adam Johnson, Brian Fillers and Mikey Gray.
Mrs. Fillers will be open to the public Thursday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, Downtown.
A graveside service will be Friday at 2 p.m. at Graceland Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Nathan Leasure and the Rev. John Buchanan officiating.
Due to current gathering restrictions because of COVID19, friends are encouraged to leave condolences on our website at www.jeffersmortuary.com or call our office at 423-639-2141 and we will sign the register book for you.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.