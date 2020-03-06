Larry “Blind Larry” Hartsock, 66, of Greeneville, passed away Monday at his home.
He worked as a vendor at Greene Valley Developmental Center for 15 years and worked in the auction business for 35 years.
Mr. Hartsock was of the Baptist faith.
He is survived by his mother: Shirley Hartsock of Clarksville; two sons and one daughter-in-law: Michael and Glenda Hartsock of Wise, Virginia, and Larry Hartsock Jr. of Greeneville; three grandsons: Benjamin, Justin and Memphis Hartsock; a sister: Kim Hartsock of Clarksville; a brother: Michael Hartsock of Clarksville; several nieces and nephews; a lifelong friend: Johnny Collier; and other special friends: Terry Greer, Cline White and Pete Lollar.
He was preceded in death by his father: Jimmy Hartsock; and a sister: Sandra Hartsock.
The family will receive friends from 11 am until 1 p.m. Saturday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Old Mountain Cemetery with Pastor Bob Simpson and Rick Bowser officiating.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help defray with funeral expenses.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.