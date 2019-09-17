Larry Burnham, 72, of the South Greene community, passed away Saturday at Johnson City Medical Center.
He was a member of Solomon Lutheran Church.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years: Patty Burnham; a son and daughter-in-law: Larry Jr. and Ashley Burnham; a daughter: Angela Burnham; grandchildren: Brandell Sarver and Miles Chima Nwadinobi; four brothers and sister-in-laws: Ron Burnham and Janice Pullen, Ken and Linda Burnham, Kevin and Molly Higgins, and Keith Higgins and Carla Boyd; nieces, nephews and cousins; and his mother-in-law: Cleatis Hofer.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Floyd and Maxine Higgins; and a brother: Danny Higgins.
The family will have a memorial service Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Solomon Lutheran Church with Pastor Sterling Nelson officiating.