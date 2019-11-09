Larry D. Fort, 70, of Greeneville, died early Thursday morning at Durham-Hensley Health and Rehabilitation Center in Chuckey.
Larry was the son of Willadean Johnston Fort and the late Lesley G. Fort.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by one sister: Mary Katherine Hubbard of Midlothian, Virginia; and one nephew and his wife: Brandon and Kristi Smith of Locust Grove, Virginia.
In accordance with Larry’s wishes, there will be no visitation or service.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of cremation arrangements.