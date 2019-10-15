Larry Dean Smith, 73, formerly of Greeneville, passed away Saturday peacefully while surrounded by his family at his home in Telford.
Larry is survived by his loving wife of 53 years: Judy Hensley Smith; one daughter and son-in-law: Michelle Smith Curtis and Jay, of Jonesborough; one son and daughter-in-law: Roger Dean Smith and Kim, of Telford; eight grandchildren: Joshua Waddell, Deanna Curtis, Alex Smith and Jamie, Luke Smith, Matthew Smith, Haley Curtis, Michael Curtis, and Jessica Callahan and Stephen; two great-grandchildren: Roselyn Smith and Jason Iwin Waddell; two sisters-in-law: Janice Farnsworth, and Sandra and John Smith; special cousins: Vernon and Karen Hampton, and Anna Sue and Coy Bradford; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Jack Dempsey Smith and Gladys Huskins Smith; a brother: Roger Lynn Smith; a beloved mother-in-law: Mary Kate Laws; and a sister-in-law: Kathy Brooks.
The family expressed a special thank you to the nurses and staff of Amedysis Hospice of Greeneville.
At his request his body will be cremated.
A celebration of life will be Tuesday from 6-7 p.m. at New Salem Baptist Church, 421 Lester Snapp Road, Limestone. A memorial service will follow at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Roger Dean Smith and the Rev. Dr. Craig Ponder officiating.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
