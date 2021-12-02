Larry Dwayne Brown, 65, a retired carpenter, passed away at his home Tuesday morning.
He is survived by his sons: Larry Craig Brown and James Matthew Brown; his daughter: Ashley Miranda Mc Intyre; grandchildren; his mother: Wanda Denney; brothers and sisters-in-law: Terry and Kemberly Brown, and Richard Denney; sisters: Mary Jo Brown, Melinda Denney and Angela Brown; several nieces and nephews; a friend: Marlene Miller; and his furry pals: Roscoe and Lady.
He was preceded in death by his infant son: Michael Brown; his father: Joe Paul Brown; a brother: Joey Brown; grandparents: Elmeta Shelton, Emmett Shelton, and Edd and Bertha Brown.
Due to COVID, no formal services will be held.
The family expresses many thanks to the staff of hospice.
In lieu of flowers donations maybe made to the Greene County Humane Society Animal Shelter, 950 Hal Henard Rd, Greeneville, TN 37743.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service are in charge of the arrangements.