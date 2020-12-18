Larry “Frank” Franklin Tyree II, 48, of Kingsport, died Monday at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Survivors include his daughter: Nicole Tyree; his son: Nicholas Tyree; one sister: Mary and Chris Burks; nephews and nieces: Victoria Burks, Wyatt Burks and Dominique Tyree; an aunt: Diane and Lafe Cooper; and an uncle: Harlan Paige.
He was a son of the late Larry Franklin Tyree I of Kingsport and Vera Knight of Bauxite, Arkansas; and was preceded in death by a brother: Donovan Tyree of Bauxite.
As per his request, he was an organ donor and his body was donated to Restore Life USA for research.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.