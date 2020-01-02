Larry G. Freshour, 71, of Greeneville, was reunited with family Tuesday.
He was a Christian of faith.
Mr. Freshour was an avid sports fan, antique enthusiast, and loved by all his family.
Survivors include his wife of 49 ½ years: Margaret J. Ricker Freshour; his mother-in-law: Hazel Ricker; brothers-in-law and their spouses: Willis Dean (Vickie) Ricker, F. Lynn Ricker, F. Warren (Julia) Ricker and Kenney Ricker (Pam); two sisters-in-law and a brother-in-law: Marcella (Roger) Shelton and Gayle Ricker; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Heman and Thelma Freshour; his grandparents; his father-in-law: Willis A. Ricker; a niece: Andrea “Annie” Ricker; and several aunts, uncles and cousins, including one cousin he considered a brother: Steve Freshour.
The family will receive friends Friday from 2-4 and 5-7 p.m. at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Tommy Collins, the Rev. Lynn Mercer and the Rev. Douglas Dean Ricker officiating.
Interment will be Saturday at 11 a.m. in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Doug Ricker, Brent Ricker, Travis Shelton, Danny Scruggs, Terry Cannon, Charles Kinser and Willis Ricker.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Dr. Robert Mosca, the staff of Divita of Johnson City, the Greeneville first responders, Bristol Regional Hospice staff, Greenevillle/Greene Co. Postal Service, South Greene Volunteer Fire Department, harley buddies and sports families.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the South Greene Volunteer Fire Departmen, c/o Johnny Powers, 9140 Asheville Hwy., Greeneville, TN 37743.
Condolences may be sent to the Freshour family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.