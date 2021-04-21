Larry Gene Neas, 67, of Greeneville, passed away May 8, 2020 at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Larry was a life-long educator. His career began in 1973 in the Greene County and Greeneville City Schools Systems.
He is survived by his wife: Jackie Sue Looney Neas; sons: Marcus “Britt” (Tonya Odom Neas) and grandchildren, Sejal Kerrington, Everly Claire, and Tyler Austin (Tracie Ailshie Neas) and grandchildren, Harper Adabelle, Ainsley Austin, and Jett Alexander; his mother: Charlsie Haney Neas; a brother and sister-in-law: Marcus “Lynn” (Kathy) Neas; cousin who was like a sister: Linda Jane Neas (Carroll) Shephard; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Teresa and T. Wood Smith, and Peggy and Larry Byrd; a god-child: Heather Nicole Shepard (Shawn) Jones; a special honorary “claimed” son: Brandon Modena and his family; a best friend: Tim Minnick; a special family friend: Dr. Mark Biagi of Knoxville; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father: Rev. Marcus Ray Neas; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Henry Britton and Dorothy Everhart Looney.
A celebration of llfe service will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church with the Rev. Sarah Varnell, the Rev. Dr. James Dougherty and the Rev. Vivian Franklin officiating.
Honorary pallbearers will be the Circle of Friends Sunday school class, Trinity Hand Bell Choir, the GHS football group, the Chuckey Doak High School group, the Niswonger Foundation staff, Becca Gosnell, Dr. Robert Mosca and Dr. Mandeep Bakshi.
Due to COVID restrictions masks will be required.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.