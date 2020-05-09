Larry Gene Neas, 67, of Greeneville, passed away Friday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Larry was a life-long educator. His career began in 1973 in the Greene County and Greeneville City Schools Systems. During his teaching career, he served at Doak Elementary, Greystone Elementary, Chuckey Elementary, Glenwood Elementary, Highland Elementary, the Greeneville City Schools Central Office and most recently the Niswonger Foundation.
Larry was awarded 1991 Educator of the Year, Greene County Schools, 2008 Principal of the Year, and was a Top 4 finalist for Principal of the State of Tennessee.
He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, where he was a Sunday school teacher in the Circle of Friends class.
He is survived by his wife: Jackie Sue Looney Neas; sons: Marcus “Britt” (Tonya Odom Neas) and grandchildren: Sejal Kerrington, Everly Claire and Tyler Austin (Tracie Ailshie Neas) and grandchildren: Harper Adabelle, Ainsley Austin and Jett Alexander; mother, Charlsie Haney Neas; a brother and sister-in-law: Marcus “Lynn” (Kathy) Neas; a cousin who was like a sister: Linda Jane Neas (Carroll) Shephard; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Teresa (T. Wood) Smith and Peggy (Larry) Byrd; a god-child: Heather Nicole Shepard Jones (Shawn); special honorary “claimed” son: Brandon Modena and his family; best friend: Tim Minnick; special family friend: Dr. Mark Biagi of Knoxville; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father: the Rev. Marcus Ray Neas; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Henry Britton and Dorothy Everhart Looney.
His body will be cremated. A celebration of life service will be held at later date.
Honorary pallbearers will be the Circle of Friends Sunday School class, Greeneville High School football group, Chuckey-Doak High School group, the Niswonger Foundation staff, Becca Gosnell, Dr. Robert Mosca and Dr. Mandeep Bakshi.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Due to current gathering restrictions because of COVID19, friends are encouraged to leave condolences on our website at www.jeffersmortuary.com or call the office at 423-639-2141 and the staff will sign the register book for you.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.