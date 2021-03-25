MARION, IN — Larry J. Holloway, 66, passed away Sunday at Miller’s Merry Manor in Marion.
He was born Oct. 2, 1954, in Hartford City, Indiana, a son of the late John and Molly (Steele) Holloway.
Mr. Holloway graduated from Eastbrook High School and worked for Owens-Illinois before moving to Tennessee where he worked for many years as a welder at a shipyard.
His love of fixing cars also led him to work for AutoZone multiple times throughout his life, both in Indiana and Tennessee.
Later, after returning to Indiana, he met and married the love of his life, LeAnne Riddle. She preceded him in death on Dec. 30, 2014.
Throughout his life he enjoyed playing pool, fishing, singing karaoke, welding, woodworking and gambling on the riverboats with LeAnne. Most of all, he loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Larry is survived by his sons: Wesley Holloway and Michael (Rachel) Holloway, both of Tennessee; sisters: Christine Holloway and Roxann Holloway, both of Marion; a brother: Terry (Kenna) Holloway of Gas City; grandchildren: Justin Adam Holloway, Adam Joe Holloway, Megan Danielle Holloway, Daniel Lee Coggins, Hunter Chase Holloway, Ashlie Rose Holloway, Hannah Grace Holloway and Alexis Michelle Holloway; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents: John and Molly; his wife: LeAnne; his grandparents: John and Lillian Holloway, and Frank and Eva Steele; and a nephew: Cory Jarrett.
The family expressed their appreciation to the caring and gracious staff of Miller’s Merry Manor and Family LifeCare Hospice for all of their care during Larry’s illness.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fairmount Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 415 South Main Street, Fairmount, where a visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until noon Saturday. A funeral service will follow at noon in Armes-Hunt Chapel with Pastor Jim Neal officiating.
Inurnment will take place at a later date at Park Cemetery.
Contributions in memory of Larry may be made to Family LifeCare Hospice.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.armeshuntfuneralhome.com.