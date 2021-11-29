Larry K Penley, 59, of Greeneville passed away Friday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
He is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law: Marizona and Stephen Bentley, and Mollie Penley and Zachary Champion; two sons and daughters-in-law: Terry and Diana Collins, and Jay and Lauren Collins; grandchildren: Landon Bentley, Rylee Bentley, Breaonna Collins, Waden Collins, Melody Collins and Leigha Collins; two sisters and a brother-in-law Lois Collier, and Donna and Jim Ryburn; two brothers: Allen Penley and Wayne Penley; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and many other friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife: Vicky Penley; his father: Jay Penley, his mother: Mary Hicks, and a sister: Brenda Bruce.
Pallbearers will be Stephen Bentley, Zachary Champion, Steve Morris, Kevin Currence, Mark Stewart and Mark Wheeler.
Honorary pallbearers will be Kevin and Lisa Currence, and Mark and Stephanie Stewart.
The family expresses a thank you to all for everything you all did for Larry, and ICU and Respiratory Therapy staff of Greeneville Community Hospital East for caring for Larry during his illness.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, Afton chapel.
The graveside service will be Wednesday 2 p.m. in Pine Grove Cemetery, Horton Highway with the Rev. Rick Boswer officiating. The family will meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home to go in procession for the graveside.