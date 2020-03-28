Larry K. Sturdivant, 64, of Pony Trail, Greeneville, passed away Thursday at Johnson City Medical Center.
He was retired.
He is survived by his wife of 18 years: Megan Sturdivant; a son: Marshall Sturdivant; a son: Sam Sturdivant of Berkley, California; his mother: Treva Sturdivant of West Sacramento, California; one brother and sister-in-law: Gerry and Sue Sturdivant of Sacramento; one brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Brigg and Darlene Hamilton; a niece: Samantha Yahl and her husband, Nick, of Sacramento; a nephew: Joshua Sturdivant and his wife, Phadra, of Sacramento; and many friends and neighbors.
He was preceded in death by his father: Harold Sturdivant; and one daughter: Whitney Sturdivant.
Family expressed a special thanks to Dr. Daniel Lewis.
At his request, the body will be cremated and a celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.