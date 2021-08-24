Larry Neil Estepp (Died: Aug. 22, 2021) Aug 24, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MORRISTOWN — Larry Neil Estepp, 46, of Greeneville, passed away Sunday at Laughlin Healthcare Center.No services are planned at this time.Arrangements provided by Stetzer-Bales Funeral Home, Morristown. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now New RV Campsite Coming To Mosheim Naked Man On Log Rescued From River Fire Destroys Church In Southern Greene Hometown Heroes: Gary and Hillary Morrison Former Tusculum Assistant Coach Dies Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.