Larry “Redman” Summey, 66, of Greeneville, passed away Sunday at Life Care Center of Greeneville.

Mr. Summey retired from Bible’s Machine and Welding.

He is survived by his son: Logan Summey; two daughters and a son-in-law: Angie Summey, and Jennifer and Nick Susong; five grandchildren: Brandon Summey, Austin Summey, Hailey Susong, Will Susong and Addie Summey; three brothers and sisters-in-law: Danny and Martha Summey, Chris Summey and Tarron Summey; four sisters: Tammy Jeffers, Bridget Summey, Lori Summey and Lindsay Summey; his stepmother, whom he thought of as special stepmom: Linda Summey; several nieces and nephews; and a special nephew: Austin Pickering.

He was preceded in death by his wife: Wanda Summey; parents: Winston Summey and Madelyne Cobble Miller; sister: Barbara Anderson.

There will be no formal services.

Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.

Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.