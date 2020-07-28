Larry W. Weems (Died: July 26, 2020) Jul 28, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Larry W. Weems, 75, of Chuckey, the Horse Creek community, died Sunday afternoon at his home.Arrangements will be announced by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Greene County Sees Highest Daily Jump In Virus Cases Fifth Greene Countian Dies From Coronavirus Leonard James Price III (Died: July 19, 2020) State Reports Fourth COVID-19 Death In Greene County David Davis(Died: July 23, 2020) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.