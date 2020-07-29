Larry Walter Weems, 75, of Chuckey, the Horse Creek community, passed away Sunday at his home.
Larry was a standout basketball player at Chuckey-Doak High School in the early 1960’s.
He was a Chemistry undergraduate from East Tennessee State University and earned his law degree from the University of Tennessee.
Larry was a private practice lawyer and a former assistant District Attorney for Greene, Hamblen and Hawkins County.
He was a lab employee of La Quesera Mexicana for over 30 years.
He was a wonderful son, husband, father, grandfather, and a good man.
Survivors include his wife of 33 years: Jane Weems; one daughter: Jacy Weems of Nashville; one son and daughter-in-law: Charles and Kelli Weems of Hixson; two grandchildren: Courtney and Haley Couch of Hixson; one sister: Janet and Dan Reece of Kingsport; three nieces: Kara Reece of Knoxville, and Lucy and Sophia Gaudiano of Kingsport; a sister-in-law: Nicole and Juan Gaudiano; a great-nephew: Jackson Carr of Knoxville; special friends: Rick Carpenter, David Hinkle, and Randy Bollinger; and the many employees at LQM.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Robert and Kathleen Weems; and one daughter: Tyne Weems-Smith.
Due to the concern for the Covid19 pandemic, services will be private. Friends may sign the guestbook online at doughty-stevens.com or call the funeral home to have their name added to the registery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to 2nd Harvest Food Bank.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.