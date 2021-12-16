Larry Wayne Delbert Carter, 49, passed away Dec. 8 at home.
He had a passion for motorcycles and work many different construction jobs and farms through the years operating machinery and very good at it.
He is survived by his father and stepmother: Jerry and Sandra Carter; his mother and stepfather: Priscilla and David Gibbs; two brothers and sister-in-law: J.J. and Cindy Carter, and David Michael Gibbs, nieces and nephews: Letisha Ricker, Breanna Wiggins, Andrew Carter, Ronnie Wiggins, Alexis King, Chesney Carter and Katelyn Gibbs; several cousins; and a special aunt: Ann Toby.
The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. Friday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown.
He will be laid to rest in Pine Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery.