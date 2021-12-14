Larry Wayne Delbert Carter (Died: Dec. 8, 2021) Dec 14, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Larry Wayne Delbert Carter, 49, of Greeneville, passed away Wednesday at his home.Arrangements will be announced by Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Study Critical Of Greeneville Police Department Policies GPD Assistant Police Chief Mike Crum Dismissed Monday Benjamin Earl Kirkpatrick (Died: Dec. 5, 2021) ETSU Will Try To Tackle FCS Goliath North Dakota State Lady Rebels, Rebels Weather The Storm Against West Greene Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.