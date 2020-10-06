MORRISTOWN — Larry Wayne Lawson, 60, of Mohawk, passed away Monday at his home.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Ray and Betty Greene Lawson; a daughter: Nikki Lawson; and brothers: Mike and Roger Lawson.
He is survived by his wife of 27 years: Lora Copus Lawson; daughters: Latasha (Josh) Holdway and Jessica (Eric) McClanahan; grandchildren: Megan, Jacob, Chris, Jaxon and Leighia Holdway, and Ayden, Jacob and Shaeleigh McClanahan; sisters: Kathy Thompson and Debbie Lawson; brothers: Gary (Lana) Lawson and Ronnie (Pam) Lawson; along with several nieces, nephews and friends.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday in Stetzer-Bales Funeral Home Chapel.