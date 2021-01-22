Larry Wayne Parman, 76 of Greeneville passed away Wednesday at Johnson City Medical Center.
He retired from Parker-Hannifin.
Larry was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
Larry is survived by his wife of 48 years: Marjorie Hensley Parman; one daughter: Kimberly Parman Ryans; one granddaughter: Caroline Adelle Ryans; two brothers and a sister-in-law: Dale and Joann Parman, and Lynn Parman; two sisters and brothers-in-law: Judy and Donald Dean Miller, and Jean and Phillip Ottinger; and several nieces and nephews.
He was a son of the late Fred K. Parman and Sue Collins Parman.
Private services will be conducted for family members only with the Rev. Jim Fillers officiating.
Friends may view Mr. Parman and sign the register from 1-7 p.m. Saturday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Benjy Ryans, Kendall Parman, Brett Parman, Hunter Parman, Chad Higginbotham, Jacob Brooks and Chris Miller.
Lloyd “Hoot” Bowers will be an honorary pallbearer.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.