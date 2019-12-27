Latisha Michelle Hoyt, 30, of Chuckey, passed away Sunday at the Johnson City Medical Center.
She is survived by her son: Bentley Hoyt; her parents: Bobby and Gertrude McGhee; four sisters and one brother: Lea (Randall) Earley, Terry (Brittany) Willis, Tess (T.J. Johnson) McGhee, Sky McGhee and Stormy McGhee; her grandparents: Sue McGhee and Janice Hurley; and special friends: Dusty Greer, Dakota Greer and Morgan Greer.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents: Bobby McGhee and Lindburgh Norton.
Latisha was a loving daughter. She will be missed.
The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Saturday at Jeffers Funeral Service & Cremation Service, downtown.
A graveside service will be Sunday at 3 p.m. in Pleasant Hill Cemetery with Pastor Buster Shelton officiating.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.