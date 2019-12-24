Latisha Michelle Hoyt (Died: Dec. 22, 2019) Dec 24, 2019 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latisha Michelle Hoyt, 30, of Chuckey, passed away Sunday at Johnson City Medical Center.Arrangements will be announced by Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Greeneville Marketplace Businesses General Morgan Inn 111 N Main St, Greeneville, TN 37743 423-787-1000 Currently Open Website Heritage Community Bank 114 W Church St, Greeneville, TN 37745 423-636-5000 Currently Open Website Greeneville Reds 135 Shiloh Road, Greeneville, TN 37745 423-609-7400 Website Spherion 2513 Wesley Street, Johnson City, TN 37601 423-283-0607 Currently Open Website Gateway Ford Lincoln Nissan 1055 W Andrew Johnson Hwy, Greeneville, TN 37745 423-639-5151 Currently Open Greeneville Sun 121 W Summer St, Greeneville, TN 37743 423-638-4181 Currently Open Website Life Care Center Of Greeneville 725 Crum St., Greeneville, TN 37743 423-639-8131 Currently Open Website Find a local business Archives Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. You must be a six-day-per-week subscriber to The Greeneville Sun and be registered on this website.