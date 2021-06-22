Laura Belle Gordon McAmis, 92, of Morristown, went to be the Lord Sunday.
She attended First Baptist Church of Morristown when her health allowed.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Samuel J. McAmis; a daughter: Laura Drucilla McAmis; her father: Edward Lewis “Ted” Gordon; her mother: Betsy Illene “Olly” Seal Gordon; and siblings: Robert (Lucille) Gordon, Kyle (Margine) Gordon, Frank Gordon, Jim (Mary) Gordon, Keith (Linda) Gordon, Esco Gordon and Maxine (Dee) Hensley.
Survivors include her siblings: Jean Cook Price, Wanda (Lyle) Cook, Kathy Seal and Hubert (Kathleen) Gordon; special sister-in-law and brother-in-law: Ruth and Eugene Duncan; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday in the Chapel of Stubblefield Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 8 p.m. in the chapel with the Rev. Randy Brooks, Brother Edward Cook, the Rev. Kelly Reed and nephew, Charles Smith, officiating.
Family and friends will meet Thursday at 2:45 p.m. in Hamblen Memory Gardens for a 3 p.m. graveside service.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family expressed a special thank you to Becky and Jimmy’s Group Home and Avalon Hospice.