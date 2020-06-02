Laura Kay Shackelford, 85, born June 1, 1934, of St. James Road, passed away Saturday at her residence.
She was a member of St. James Lutheran Church
She was a lifelong Lutheran, a graduate of St. James High School, graduate of Marion College in Marion, Virginia, and a graduate of The Deaconess School in Baltimore, Maryland. Kay was a Deaconess in the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.
Kay was one of the co-founders of Appalachian Helping Hands and was instrumental in its operation from Feb. 4, 2004, until her death. She was a Sunday school teacher, a member of Women’s ELCA, a leader of Vacation Bible School and a Choir member.
She is survived by three sons: Glenn A. Shackelford II, the Rev. Stephen P. Shackelford and his wife, Wanda, of Roanoke, Virginia, and the Rev. Michael T. Shackelford and his wife, Carolyn, of Spartanburg, South Carolina; grandchildren: Capt. Jonathan Shackelford in the U.S Army, Megan Shackelford of Hickory, North Carolina, and Nathan Shackelford of Spartanburg; a lifelong friend: Marlene Brown; several cousins; and numerous extended family.
Kay was preceded in death by her husband: the Rev. Glenn A Shackelford, STM; and her mother and father: Edith and Truman Neas.
The family will receive friends from noon until 1:30 p.m. Thursday at St. James Lutheran Church, 3205 St. James Road, Greeneville. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the church with the Rev. Paula Smith officiating.
Interment following the funeral service in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Appalachian Helping Hands, 3205 St. James Road, Greeneville, TN 37743.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.