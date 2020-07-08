CAMDEN — Laura (Sears) Reagan, after fighting the good fight against cancer for 15 years, passed peacefully Sunday in her home in Big Sandy. She was 83 years old.
She was born Aug. 25, 1936 in Belvidere, Illinois, the oldest daughter of Ralph and Ruby Sears.
During her senior year at Belvidere High School, she met Paul Reagan. In July, 1954, they married. They settled in Belvidere. Paul joined the U.S. Marine Corps and took them to Hawaii where Laura had their first of three boys. After the military time, they returned to Belvidere and raised their family. She became very active in Boy Scouts and spent a lot of time at Boone Lake doing scouting activities.
Laura worked at Boone State Bank for more than 30 years where she served in many ways including new accounts.
She attended Rock Valley College and earned an Associates Degree in 1987.
She was a proud member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and a descendent of John Alden and Pricilla Mullens.
In 1997, Paul and Laura retired to Big Sandy.
She became a volunteer at the local community library, and she joined a quilting group that she fully enjoyed.
She is survived by her husband: Paul; her sons: Larry (Lusby, Maryland), Bob (Big Sandy) and Michael (Rochelle, Illinois); five grandchildren: Andy Reagan (Goleta, California), Hannah Reagan (Rochelle, Illinois), Lawrence Reagan (Denver, Colorado), Kelly Reagan Moore (Hagerstown, Maryland) and Ryan Reagan (Lusby, Maryland); her brothers: Noah Sears (Dixon, Missouri) and Danny Sears (Belvidere, Illinois); her sister: Viola Sears Cotton (Dixon, Missouri); and one great-granddaughter: Jolene Reagan (Goleta, California).
Visitation will be Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at Plunk Funeral Home in Camden.
Graveside Services will be Friday at 10 a.m. in Pine Grove Cemetery in Greeneville.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.