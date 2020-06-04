Laura Vann Moraski, 90, of Greeneville, formerly of Montgomery, Alabama, passed away Monday at the Johnson City Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband: Lt. Col Robert L. Moraski USAF (retired); and two sisters: Mary Olive Johnson and Bessie Winfield.
Family and friends are asked to meet Friday at 10 a.m. at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, downtown, to go in procession an 11 a.m. graveside service at GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.
Due to current gathering restrictions because of COVID19, friends are encouraged to leave condolences at www.jeffersmortuary.com or call the office at 423-639-2141 and the staff will sign the register book for you.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.