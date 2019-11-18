SPRING HILL — Laurie Christine Handshu, 61, died Wednesday after a brief struggle with leukemia.
Laurie was born Oct. 18, 1958, in Brooklyn, New York.
Her formative years were spent in Greeneville, Tennessee — a place she remembered fondly for the rest of her life. East Tennessee also instilled a love of Pat Summitt, the University of Tennessee, and tomato sandwiches with Duke’s mayonnaise.
She was a life-long Democrat, defender of women’s rights, and a supporter of local businesses. She was passionate about the freedom of information and a proud librarian.
She spent most of her career at the Nashville Public Library where she worked in collection development with an uncanny ability to anticipate the community’s needs.
Laurie’s friends loved her biting fashion commentary, constant craft projects, and bottomless purse. Her love of dogs caused her to stop in her tracks on the sidewalk, and she was always ready with a story about her boxer mix, Junebug.
Anytime children were around, Laurie couldn’t help but turn into a big kid herself.
Laurie is survived by her son: Elijah Peavler and his new wife, Samantha Peavler. One of the last joys of Laurie’s life was attending her son’s wedding to officially welcome Sam into her family. She’s also survived by her brother: Glen Handshu; a sister: Emily Garner and her husband, Jason; and nephews Zach Taylor and his wife, Carrie, and Breckan Garner.
A small celebration of life service will be held for close friends and family in December.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to NPR.
In her own words, “See you in dreamland.”