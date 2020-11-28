Leander “Ed” Pryor, age 79, of Mohawk, passed away Wednesday. He was a veteran of the Marine Corp where he did 3 tours in Vietnam. Ed was a member of the Elbert Kinser Detachment Marine Corp League, VFW and American Legion all of Greeneville. He is preceded in death by his wife, Mildred Pryor, parents; Leander Allen and Elizabeth “Pinky” Pryor, brothers; Harvey Lee and Ronnie Dale Pryor, sisters; Nancy Diane and Brenda Sue Pryor.
Survivors include his son; Charles Edward (Sandra) Pryor, daughter; Tosha Leann (Curtis) Delph, grandchild; Emily Jean Bell, brothers; James Allen “Sammy” Pryor, Jerry Wayne Pryor and Bill Ray (Shelia) Pryor, sister; Melissa Lee Pryor, special nephew; Kye (Sarah) Pryor and several other nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Monday, November 30, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the chapel of Stubblefield Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Stubblefield Funeral Home with Rev. Richard Long officiating. Honorable pallbearers will be; Kye Pryor, Jerry Hopson, Charles Southerland, Ray Bowlin, Mark Jones, Pete Tricky, Bob Dibble and Tommy Blue. A graveside service will follow in Hamblen Memory Gardens.
Arrangements by Stubblefield Funeral Home, Morristown.