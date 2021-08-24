Lecile Headrick, 89, of Chuckey, passed away Monday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
He was a member of Oak Grove Free Will Baptist Church.
Mr. Headrick retired from Magnavox and also served in the U.S. Army.
He is survived by his grandchildren: Crystal Nicole Headrick, April Season Nye and husband, JR Harrell, Israel Nye and Almon-Joi Nye; a great-grandson: Jameson Wills; a great-granddaughter: Rain-Beau Nye; a great-great-granddaughter: Ava Josie Wills; sisters: Freida Bible, Jean and Marvin Ward, Beulah and Max Sizemore, and Brenda Sexton; nieces and nephews: Freddie Bible, Jerry Headrick, Lisa Kindle and Diane Gibson and several other nieces and nephews; special friends: LeRoy Lynch and Lewis Stroud; and all his friends at Oak Grove Free Will Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife: Martha “Jean” Headrick; a daughter: Joyce Headrick Nye; a son: James “Jimmy” Headrick; a sister: Hazel Alley; and brother: Wayne Headrick.
Family will receive friends from 3-6 p.m. Thursday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, Afton chapel.
Graveside services will be Friday at 10 a.m. in Carters Chapel Cemetery, with the Rev. Billy Gregg officiating. Family and friends will meet at Jeffers Afton location at 9 a.m. to go in precession to the cemetery.
Due to Covid-19, the family request that everyone please wear your masks and practice social distancing.