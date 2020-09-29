Lee Andrew 'Junior' Jackson (Sept. 13, 2020) Sep 29, 2020 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DAYTON, OH — Lee Andrew “Junior” Jackson, 83, of New Paris, Ohio, passed away on Sept. 13.Private family service was held.Schlientz & Moore Funeral Home, Dayton, is caring for family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dayton Ohio Lee Andrew Jackson Funeral Home Moore Paris Pass Away Recommended for you Trending Now 2 Well-Known Physician Die Within Same Week Florida Based Company Agrees To Buy Bachman-Bernard Dealership Greeneville Woman Dies In Friday Crash Newborn Baby Found In Apartment With Meth One Person Dies In Friday Morning Crash Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.