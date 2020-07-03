Lee Coker Daniel, 20, of Greeneville passed away Monday night as a result of an automobile accident.
He was an amazing young man. He stood for the Confederate flag not to hurt anyone but to Stand for his heritage, for all the brave men that fought and died, on both sides. People knew him by his little truck with the Confederate flags flying in it.
He worked at Davey Tree and had worked at Wendy’s on the Asheville Highway and at American Greetings.
He is survived by his parents, mother and stepfather: Paula and Keith Jaynes of Greeneville and father and stepmother: Bryan and Kristi Daniel of Limestone; four brothers: Matthew Daniel, Bradley Ricker, and Kyle and Kenneth Jaynes; three sisters: Victoria Daniel, Ariah Jaynes and Tori Harrison; one niece: Athena Price; the love of his life and fiancée: Stormy Hensley; grandparents: Lyle and Brenda Daniel, and Hugh Allen and Vickie Manis; uncles and aunts: Keith Daniel, Kevin Daniel, Jonathan Jaynes, Nathan and April Howard, Michael and Tabitha Walton, Christina Daniel, Erica Purchase and Kimberly Wardrep; and several cousins, great-aunts and great-uncles who loved him very much.
He was preceded in death by his grandmothers: Vickie Wardrep and Erin Purchase; and one aunt: Crystal Manis.
Friends and family are asked to meet at Oak Grove Cemetery in Tusculum at 11 a.m. Saturday for a graveside service. The Rev. David Tweed will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the funeral home to help defray funeral expenses.