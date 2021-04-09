Lee Edward Baker “Ed” Cullen, 42, of Limestone,; passed away Wednesday at home surrounded by family.
He is survived by his wife: Makita Cullen; four children: Lee Edward Baker “Eddie” Cullen Jr., Sullivan Dale “Van” Cullen, Malakai Daniel “Kai” Cullen and Olivia Ryan “Liv” Cullen; his parents; Bill and Libby Cullen of St. Petersburg Florida; brothers and sisters: Beth (Greg) Coriarty, Kathy (Mike) Enot, Leanne (Keith) Strubhar, Bill (Carol) Cullen Jr., Christie (Rob) Smotzer, Lee Cioffi and Jim (Chrissy) Cullen; his mother-in-law; Brenda Church; several aunts, uncles and cousins; as well as 29 nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 3-7 p.m. Wednesday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, Afton chapel.
Funeral services will be Thursday at 3 p.m. at Jeffers Afton Chapel with Pastor Bobby Morris officiating.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Thoughts and memories maybe shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.