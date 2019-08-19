JOHNSON CITY — Lee Void Buckner, 84, of Johnson City, died Thursday at The Waters of Johnson City
He was a native of Yancey County, North Carolina, and a son of the late Roy C. and Lena Taylor Buckner.
Lee served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
He was a member of North Johnson City Baptist Church.
Lee enjoyed raising cattle and horses on his farm in Greeneville.
He was founder of many Shell convenience stores in both Asheville and around Johnson City.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers: Ray and Vernon Buckner; and a sister: Lucille Twiggs.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years: Peggy Ayers Buckner; two daughters: Julie Hanneker, and April Frank and her husband, Chris; two sons: Gregory Buckner and his wife, Katrina, and Mark Buckner and his wife, Hillary; a brother: Maurice Buckner; 11 grandchildren: Emily, Greg Jr., Erich, Jeremy, Taylor, Sarah, Ellie, Owen, Kaia, Esme and Nash; three great-grandchildren: Hunter, Wyatt and Eloise; and several nieces and nephews.
The family received friends Sunday at Morris-Baker Funeral Home in the Maple room from 3-5 p.m.
A graveside service was Monday at 11 a.m. at Little Ivy Baptist Church Cemetery, 103 Crossroads Parkway, Mars Hill, North Carolina. Family and friends were to gather at 10:50 a.m. at the cemetery.
Pallbearers were selected from family and friends.
Memories and condolences may be shared via www.morrisbaker.com.