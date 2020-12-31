Leisa Ann Barrett (Died: Dec. 30, 2020) Dec 31, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Leisa Ann Barrett, 59, of Greenville, TN, passed away at home on Wednesday.Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Local Physician Whose Office Garnered National Attention Dies Dr. Robert Berry (Died: Dec. 28, 2020) Chris Alexander Carter (Died: Dec. 15, 2020) Nashville Officer Who Saved Others Is CDHS Graduate Rick Tipton To Retire From Federal Court Position Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.