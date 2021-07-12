LEISHA ROBIN WILLETT

Leisha Robin Willett, 55, of Greeneville passed away Friday.

She survived by her children: Angel Phelps and Marcus Key; grandchildren: Dakota and Kylie Phelps; a sister: Connie Whitson; a brother: Roger (Wanda) Willett; and a special friend: Darrell Trent.

She was preceded in death by parents: James and Lois Willett; brothers: Jimmy and Kerry Willett; and a sister: Peggy Pounders.

There will be no services held per her request.

Kiser-Rose Hill is in charge of the the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.

