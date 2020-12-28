Lela Mae Fox age 79, of the South Greene Community, went to her heavenly home to be with the Lord on Friday.
Those left to cherish her memories are her husband: Bob Fox; her children: Larry and wife Lisa Hilton of Fall Branch; Patricia and husband Tim Fletcher of Greeneville; and Gary Hilton of Atlanta, Georgia; three granddaughters: Lindsey Hilton Kidd (Paul), Jessica Jennings and Brandy Hilton; one grandson: Chad Jennings; great grandchildren: Kanin Kidd, Kason Kidd, Jenasyn Kidd, Logan Worley, Danielle Hilton, Breanna Brotherton, and Ethan Brotherton; brothers: Charles Patterson of Greeneville, Dale Patterson (Elizabeth) of Mosheim; sister: Linda Patterson Gentry (Charlie) of Kingsport and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her late husbands: Stewart Hilton and Don Moore; her parents: Mamie Isley and Harmon Patterson; sons: David Hilton and Danny Hilton and a grandson: Mitchell Hilton.
A graveside service will be conducted on Tuesday at 11 am at Pleasant Vale Cemetery with Rev. Paul Kidd officiating.
Family and friends are pallbearers.
The family wishes to offer a special thanks to nurses and staff of Amedisys Hospice for their loving care.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.