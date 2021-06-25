Lena B. Newton, 91, of Greeneville, passed away Wednesday at her home.
She attended Hill Street Church of God.
She is survived by her husband of 73 years: Frank W. Newton Sr; two sons and a daughter-in-law: Frank W. Newton Jr, and Joseph L. and Teresa Newton; a daughter: Linda Laws; grandchildren: Kim Patterson, Amber and Berry Starrette, Wesley Newton, Dustin Newton, Amanda Johnson and Kristen Newton; great-grandchildren: Matthew and Kailey Patterson, Gracie, Taytem, and Declan Newton, Kayden Morgan, Kolten Newton, and Noah and Bella Starrette; two brothers and sisters-in-law: Johnny and Diane Foshie, and Jerry and Brenda Foshie; two sisters and a brother-in-law: Barbara Johnson, and Judy and Laru Nease; several nieces and nephews; a special niece: Angie Suter; four special friends: Teresa Ricker, Wanda Smith, and Hal and Pat Conard; a brother-in-law: Clyde Newton; and a sister-in-law: Ida and J.D. Swatzell.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Carson and Lula Foshie; a great-grandson: John Wesley Patterson; a son-in-law: J.B. Laws; a daughter-in-law: Janie Newton; and four brothers: Riley, William “ Buck”, J.C. and Bennie Foshie.
The family expresses their special thanks to Avalon Hospice.
The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. Sunday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown. The funeral will follow at 6 p.m. in Jeffer Downtown Chapel.
A private interment will be in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society, 950 Hal Henard Rd, Greeneville, TN 37743, or a charity of the donors choice.
