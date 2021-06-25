LENA B. NEWTON

LENA B. NEWTON

Lena B. Newton, 91, of Greeneville, passed away Wednesday at her home.

She attended Hill Street Church of God.

She is survived by her husband of 73 years: Frank W. Newton Sr; two sons and a daughter-in-law: Frank W. Newton Jr, and Joseph L. and Teresa Newton; a daughter: Linda Laws; grandchildren: Kim Patterson, Amber and Berry Starrette, Wesley Newton, Dustin Newton, Amanda Johnson and Kristen Newton; great-grandchildren: Matthew and Kailey Patterson, Gracie, Taytem, and Declan Newton, Kayden Morgan, Kolten Newton, and Noah and Bella Starrette; two brothers and sisters-in-law: Johnny and Diane Foshie, and Jerry and Brenda Foshie; two sisters and a brother-in-law: Barbara Johnson, and Judy and Laru Nease; several nieces and nephews; a special niece: Angie Suter; four special friends: Teresa Ricker, Wanda Smith, and Hal and Pat Conard; a brother-in-law: Clyde Newton; and a sister-in-law: Ida and J.D. Swatzell.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Carson and Lula Foshie; a great-grandson: John Wesley Patterson; a son-in-law: J.B. Laws; a daughter-in-law: Janie Newton; and four brothers: Riley, William “ Buck”, J.C. and Bennie Foshie.

The family expresses their special thanks to Avalon Hospice.

The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. Sunday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown. The funeral will follow at 6 p.m. in Jeffer Downtown Chapel.

A private interment will be in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society, 950 Hal Henard Rd, Greeneville, TN 37743, or a charity of the donors choice.

Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.

Recommended for you