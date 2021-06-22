NEWPORT — Lena Faye Hinkle, 84, of Parrottsville, passed away Sunday morning at Newport Health and Rehabilitation Center.
She was an avid quilter, loved to garden, and work puzzles.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Johnny Hinkle; sons: Lynn Hinkle, Timothy Hinkle and David Hinkle; her parents: David Bruce and Annie Victoria Fillers; an infant brother: Clyde Junior Fillers; and a special friend: Jean Thomas.
Survivors include her daughters: Linda (Eddie) Knight and Sandra Wilhoit, both of Newport, and Sharon Gregg of Parrottsville; her sons: Doug (Sue) Hinkle of North Carolina and Steve Hinkle of Parrottsville; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Family and friends will meet at 1:45 p.m. Thursday in Carter’s Station United Methodist Church Cemetery for a 2 p.m. graveside service with the Rev. Jack Loveheart Johnson officiating.
In consideration of the health and safety of all those attending the service CDC guidelines are strongly encouraged.