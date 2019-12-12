Lena Grace GeFellers, 89, of Greeneville, passed away Tuesday at her home.
She was a housewife where she enjoyed taking care of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren as long as her health permitted.
She was a member of Fairview Cumberland Presbyterian Church where she served as past Sunday school teacher as well as treasurer.
She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law: Teresa and John Collins; one son and daughter-in-law: Conrad Jr. “Connie” and Kaye GeFellers; grandchildren: Staci and Chad Inscore, Dana and Travis Saulsbury, Jonathan and Whitney Collins, Shana and Mark Marshall, Alana and Brandon Justice; great grandchildren: Ethan Inscore, Isaac Collins, Conner Marshall, Kaydence Marshall, Chloe Saulsbury, Hayden Justice, Kennah Marshall, Kayla Collins, Kyleigh Saulsbury, Kason Justice, Camden Marshall, Benson Justice and Jameson Justice; one sister: Ruth Russell; one brother-in-law: Lloyd Ottinger; one sister-in-law: Dorothy Marshall; and several nieces and nephews.
She was the daughter of the late Charlie Marshall and Mattie Marshall Honeycutt. She is preceded in death by her husband: Conrad GeFellers Sr.; her father-in-law and mother-in-law: Boyd and Minnie GeFellers; two sisters: Nancy Gregg and Doris Weems, and three brothers: Roy Marshall, W.T. Marshall, and Kenneth Marshall
The family will receive friends Friday from 2–4 and 6–8 p.m. at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Saturday at noon in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Jim Carter officiating.
Interment to follow in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Jonathan Collins, Chad Inscore, Travis Saulsbury, Mark Marshall, Brandon Justice and Kay Russell.
Honorary pallbearers are her great-grandchildren.
The family expressed a special thanks to her long time physician, Dr. James R. McKinney, and to the nurses and staff of Amedysis Hospice.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.