On Tuesday, Lena Mae (Holloway) Whitted was met at Heaven’s Gate by her husband of 68 years Collie Whitted Jr.
Lena was born May 29, 1927, in Buncombe County, North Carolina, to the late Jess and Bonnie Holloway. In addition to her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by a brother: Theodore Holloway and his wife, Barbara; and brother-in-law: Homer Edmunds.
She is survived by one son: Jerry and his wife, Cheryl, of Greeneville; a granddaughter: Sarah Jennings and her husband, Spencer, of Goodlettsville; a grandson: Luke Whitted and his wife, Jessica, of Greeneville; sisters: Ruth Edmonds of White Springs, Florida, and Becky Hilliard and her husband, Dick, of Manson, North Carolina. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews who loved her dearly. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Lena was the owner/operator of Horse Shoe Outlet in Horse Shoe, North Carolina, for more than 25 years where she developed many friendships. She also retired from BASF after 42 years of service.
After retirement, Lena and Collie traveled to all four corners of the United States before establishing a home away from home in Eureka, Florida, where they spent many happy days.
Lena was a member of the Hendersonville Church of Christ for more than 50 years, where she and Collie worshipped for as long as their health allowed.
Lena spent the latter years of her life in Greeneville.
The family expressed a thank you to the staff of Durham-Hensley Health & Rehabilitation Center for their diligent and gentle care for Lena.
Because of the pandemic there will be not formal visitation or service.
There will however be an outdoor celebration of Lena’s life at a graveside service with Jerry Senn and Joe Henderson officiating. The service will be at Shepherd’s Memorial Park at 1 p.m. Friday. The family asks that those attending wear a mask and maintain social distancing guidelines.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made in her honor to the Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901, or online at www.dementiasociety.org.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.