Lena Woods Gillin, of Greeneville, passed away Wednesday morning at her home.
She retired from Magnavox.
Mrs. Gillin was a member of Overlook Free Will Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband: Paul W. Gillin; and four sons and two daughters-in-law: Roy and Revonda Johnson, Russell and Becky Johnson, Mike Johnson and Andrew Johnson, all of Greene County; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; one brother: Fox Linebarger Jr. and his wife, Hazeline, of Pelzer, South Carolina; a stepson: Steve Gillin of North Carolina; special daughters-in-law: Kathy Johnson of Greeneville and Debbie Johnson of Alabama; “special sister”: Cynthia Barner; and a host of friends and relatives.
She was preceded in death by her husbands: Albert Guy Johnson and Sam H. Woods; six children: Alfred Lee Johnson, Elbert Johnson, Susan Ann Johnson, Conley Charles Johnson, Mary Linda Chappell and David Johnson; a granddaughter: Megan Johnson; her parents: Fox and Nellie Linebarger; and a sister and brother-in-law: Moease and George Craft.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Saturday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Sunday at 2 p.m. in the Doughty-Stevens Chapel. Tennessee Rescue Squad State Chaplain Weston Morgan will officiate.
Interment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.
Her sons and grandsons will be pallbearers.
The family expressed a special thanks to Adoration Home Health and Amedisys Hospice.