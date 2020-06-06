NEW HOPE, MN — Leo R. Giesen, 76, of Minneapolis, Minnasota, passed away Thursday surrounded by his family.
He wass preceded in death by his parents: Francis and Marie Giesen; and a brother: Joe Giesen.
Mr. Giesen worked as a mechanical engineer in manufacturing in the Twin Cities and Greeneville, Tennessee for 40 years. He retired in 2008.
He enjoyed baseball and was able to work for the Greeneville Astros and upon returning to Minnasota in 2016 for the Minnasota Twins.
Mr. Giesen was a longtime member of the Knights of Columbus. He was on the very first board of directors for Blaine Youth Hockey and spent several years on the Fogarty Arena board.
He was a great husband, father and grandfather who was active with all of his kids’ activities and had a passion for wood working.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years: Terry; his son: Jeff (Karla); daughters: Gina (John Cass), Julie and Annie; grandchildren: Josie and Janelle Cass, and Delaney and Maleah Giesen; sisters: Mary Jo Giesen, Helen Giesen,and O.S.B. and Bernadette Florey; a sister-in-law: Pat Helin; and a brother-in-law: Jack (Sally) Helin; as well as several nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation and prayer service will be Tuesday from 4-7 p.m.at Gill Brothers Funeral Home, 7300 42nd Ave N., New Hope. There will be a private burial.
In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Habitat for Humanity, Minnasota Twins Community Fund, or Our Lady of Peace, St. Paul Hospice.