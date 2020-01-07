JONESBOROUGH — Leo William Brown, born Aug. 30, 1926, passed away Saturday at his home in Limestone.
Leo was preceded in death by his wife of 71 years: Alma Jean Brown; one son: Sgt. Larry A. Brown; his parents: Dewey and Cora Brown; two brothers: Roy and Ray (Ted) Brown; and one grandson: Billy Brown.
Leo was a loving father of five children: Sharon Burgner, Limestone, Robert and Diane Brown of Chuckey, Kathy Schroder of Limestone, Danny and Brenda Brown of Limestone; and a daughter-in-law: Linda Brown of Montana. He was loved and respected by nine grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Leo was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church and participated actively for many years in the community.
Leo worked at Harris Manufactory Company in Johnson City where he retired after 40 years of service.
He enjoyed life, loving God and serving others, cooking, wood working, farming and gardening.
Funeral services will be Tuesday at 7 p.m. with Pastor Michael Vaughn and Pastor Steven Spell officiating. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday prior to the service.
Interment services will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Liberty Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be grandson.
Honorary pallbearer will be Oscar Brown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children Research Hospital, c/o Asbury United Methodist Church, 1779 Bailey Bridge Rd., Limestone, TN 37681.
Condolences may be sent to the Brown family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821