Leon C. Coker, moved to heaven April 9, 2021. He was 93 years old and had a good life and a peaceful passing.
Leon grew up in Knoxville, TN, and graduated from Knoxville High School in 1946. Upon graduation, he was immediately hired by Hamilton National Bank, which later became First Tennessee. The bank held him in high esteem and kept his position open when Leon was called into military service in the United States Army. He served in Korea from 1952 — 1954.
After Leon moved to Greeneville, TN in 1975, he worked as an administrator in the Greeneville Hospital under Dr. Haskell W. Fox, Sr. Leon was a faithful, supportive, and personal friend to him and his family. He later became the business partner of Haskell W. Fox, Jr. and together they have operated Greenwood Antiques and Reproductions for over 46 years.
A talented pianist/organist, Leon played for Sixth Avenue Baptist Church in Knoxville for 30 years, where he was a member. He later joined St. James Episcopal Church in Greeneville, but also enjoyed attending the early service at the First Presbyterian Church, Christ Chapel with his many friends, including the late Nancy Parvin.
So vibrant and well-loved by everyone, especially Haskell and Leon’s family, who cared for him at home for the last year and a half of his life. He will be very sorely missed.
We will see you later, our dear, sweet Leon.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to: The Voice of the Martyrs, 1815 SE Bison Rd, Bartlesville, OK 74006, 800-747-0085, persecution.com, in memory of Leon C. Coker.
Interred in Oak Grove Cemetery, Greeneville, TN.