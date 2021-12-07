Leona Hawk, 92, of Mohawk, passed away Saturday at Morristown Hamblen Hospital with her son by her side.
She was the oldest of 17 children.
She was preceded, in death by her husband: James M. Hawk in 2008; her parents: Henry and Izola Baysinger Luttrell; brothers, Glenn, Scotty, Ivas, and Ben; and an unnamed baby.
Leona is survived by her son and daughter-in-law: James and Evelyn Hawk; two grandchildren: Cameron (Amy) Hawk and Melody (Jason) Shelton of Mohawk; five great-grandchildren Wendy Hawk of Greeneville, Kerri , Ethan and Adalee Hawk and Amara Shelton of Mohawk andAmara Shelton of Mohawk and one great great granddaughter Kaileigh Thompson of Greeneville. In addition she is survived by seven sisters, Ruth Freeman, Mae Dean Blazer, Joyce Ottinger and Iva Akins of Greeneville, Jeanette Morelock of Limestone and Gonav Moyers and Lois Ball of Morristown; and four brothers: Robert, Dale and Bennie, all of Greeneville, and Gary Luttrell of Bybee.
Due to the COVID Pandemic, there will be no formal visitation.
Family and friends are asked to meet at 2 p.m. Friday at GreeneLawn Memory Gardens for a graveside service with the Rev. Owen Freeman officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the McDonald Volunteer Fire Department, 8595 McDonald Road Mohawk, TN 37810.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.